Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
2018 Continental Drift Music Festival, 1:45-10 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area’s Victory Lake. Nine bands will be playing multiple genres of music. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and/or shade tent. Food will be available at The Tow Line. Admission is free with a 2018 park entry permit.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ace Hardware, 1660 E. 23rd St., Fremont. To make an appointment, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Annual barbecue and quilt auction, 11 a.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3. Worship will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a meal. There will be a silent auction and a quilt auction. The corn maze opens at 1 p.m. Other activities will include two large jumping pillows, laser tag, zip lining, tree climbing and more.
Annual roast pork and polish sausage dinner & bazaar, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Social Center, 320 W. 10th St., Schuyler. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-11 and free for children 5 and under. Other activities include a raffle, silent auction, cakewalk, a country stores, games and a hot dog stand. There also will be a polka Mass with Lonnie Piitz at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church.
29th Annual Last Fling ‘Til Spring Car Show, noon to 5 p.m., downtown West Point. Awards will begin at 4:30 p.m. from two stages. Admission is free. The event also will include a craft show.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 Spaghetti Dinner, 4-6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and coffee. The cost is $8 plus tax. Desserts will be extra. This is a fundraiser for the Nebraska State Eagles Charity – the Exoskeleton body brace. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Point of Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Veterans Auxiliary meeting, 12:15 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Night MOPS group, 6:30-8 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. For more information, contact Fremont Alliance Church at 402-721-5180 or Cindy Slykhuis at 402-708-1561.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.