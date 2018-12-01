Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
St. Patrick’s Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. The annual bazaar begins with morning coffee and sweet rolls from 8-11:30 a.m. in the church family room. The luncheon in Delaney Hall will feature a roast pork dinner for $10 or sloppy joe, chips, salad and a dessert for $7. The Christmas Shop will have live music. There also will be vendors, baked goods, cookies, candy and raffle items.
Trinity Youth Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. The event will feature a variety of homemade cookies and treats. You can purchase a container and fill it with your favorites. Proceeds will support Trinity’s youth attending the national youth gathering.
27th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9 a.m. until gone, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. 2nd St., Cedar Bluffs. Christmas cookies and candies will be sold for $6.50 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served.
Fremont Parks and Recreation Department’s 41st Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Admission is $1.
74th Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will include cookies sold by the pound, the traditional luncheon, a silent auction, Santa’s Attic and the Book Nook.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Holiday Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dodge Auditorium, Dodge. The event will feature a variety of vendors, free kids’ activities, food and giveaways. Admission is $2. The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will be visiting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Our Little Christmas Festival & Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The event will feature local choirs and ensembles, cookies, cider and more. A $5 donation will be collected at the door. There also will be a silent auction for wreaths decorated by local businesses.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Christmas on the Prairie, 2-8 p.m., Saunders County Museum, 240 N. Walnut St., Wahoo. The event will include Humanities speakers, musical entertainment, quilt show, needle artist, bake sale, silent auction, refreshments and children’s activities. Admission is free.
4th Annual Winter Festival, 5 p.m., Village Square, Vet’s Club and Fire Station, Dodge. A soup supper will be served from 5-8 p.m. Meals are $8 for adults, $5 for kids and free for children under 2. The event also will include carolers, a tree lighting at 6 p.m., visits with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, sleigh rides and refreshments.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Road To Bethlehem, 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Fremont. The outdoor event tells the Christmas story with the sights and sounds of the first century. There will be shepherds, a Roman soldier and wise men. The night will finish with complimentary hot cocoa and cookies. Admission is free.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Midland University’s Colors of Christmas concert, 2 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Fremont. A freewill donation will be taken that will be split evenly between the Midland Performing Arts Society and Sammy’s Superheroes, a childhood cancer research charity based in Columbus.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Elementary School Christmas concert, 4 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Middle School/High School Christmas concert, 6:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross, Dodge County Chapter, 439 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. To make an appointment for the blood drive honoring Marilyn Hammang, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or download our Blood Donor App and use sponsor code FremontAuditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Night MOPS group, 6:30-8 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. For more information, contact Fremont Alliance Church at 402-721-5180 or Cindy Slykhuis at 402-708-1561.
American Legion Post 20, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.