Today Summer Fest, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fremont. The event sponsored by MainStreet Fremont will include sidewalk sales, children’s activities, community garage sale, taste of downtown, street musicians and sidewalk artists.
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Activities will include the poultry show, horse show, cowboy fun run, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, rabbit show, tractor driving contest, beer garden, rocket launch contest, bucket calf interviews, rodeo and live music by Phil Vandel.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with concession stands, pony rides and kids games. Mutton bustin sign in is from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $6 for kids. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free. This also is Seniors Night so everyone ages 65 and over will be admitted for $10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayWashington County Fair, Arlington. Activities will include the horse show, church service, 4-H pancake feed, sheep show, mud volleyball tournament, beer garden, backyard barbecue contest, parade, 4-H fashion show and awards program, Pioneer Farm Family Awards, rodeo and live music by Taxi Driver.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include a praise and worship service, 4-H Favorite Foods Review, Demo Derby, 4-H Style Review and 4-H Archery Contest.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Free health screenings for vision, hearing, blood pressure and blood sugar, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, south of Fremont. The screenings are being offered by the Woodcliff Lions Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondaySaunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include 4-H dog agility, rally & showmanship; cat show; dog obedience; 4-H BB gun shooting competition; 4-H air rifle shooting competition; and 4-H public fashion review.
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Activities will include the beef show, beer garden, antique tractor and pickup pull, kids pedal pull and live music.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Board of Adjustment meeting, 4:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.