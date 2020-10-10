Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fire truck rides, 1-2 p.m., Hooper Fire Station.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The club may close early depending on business.
Mac’s Carnival, 3-10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.
“Picnic,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $10 and are available at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling 402-941-6399.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Wahoo Swap Meet, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo.
Fremont Rural Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St. Freewill donations will be collected. Everyone is invited to meet the Fremont Rural Firefighters.
Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Take-out meals will be available.
Three Rivers Public Health Department flu immunization clinic, 8:15-11:45 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Masks are required. Enter through the doors at the circle drive. Bring your insurance cards.
Pancake feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Hooper Fire Station. Freewill donations will be collected.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Mac’s Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.
“Picnic,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $10 and are available at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling 402-941-6399.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
