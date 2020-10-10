Saturday calendar

Fremont Rural Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St. Freewill donations will be collected. Everyone is invited to meet the Fremont Rural Firefighters.

Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Take-out meals will be available.

Three Rivers Public Health Department flu immunization clinic, 8:15-11:45 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Masks are required. Enter through the doors at the circle drive. Bring your insurance cards.

Pancake feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Hooper Fire Station. Freewill donations will be collected.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.