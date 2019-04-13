Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
ChessFest 2019, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont High School. This scholastic chess tournament is for grades K-12. Walk-in participants are encouraged to arrive no later than 8:30.
Free mobile food pantry, 9-11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 27052 County Road 12, Hooper. Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with Faith Food Pantry to host the mobile food pantry for those experiencing hardship during the recent flooding. Approximately 15,000 pounds of food will be available for distribution. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. No identification is required to obtain food.
Spring craft and vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Masonic Center, 350 E. 23rd St. Admission is $1.
Special Needs and Sensory Friendly Easter Egg Hunt, 9:30 a.m., Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. You must RSVP to this event by messaging the names of the children who will be attending this event. There will be no play time following the event.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., John C. Fremont Park, Fremont.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Annual Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Proceeds from the event are used to support Keene Memorial Library’s programs, collections and mission.
Toddler Time Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Doors will open at 10 a.m. to allow people to get checked in, but you will have to remain in the entry way/red carpet area at the front desk until the building-wide hunt starts at 10:30 a.m.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. This Easter egg hunt is for kids ages 6-12. All equipment will be cleared from 1:45-2 p.m. in order to place the eggs.
Fremont Knights of Columbus Phil Sheridan Council 1497 Easter Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, Fremont. The school gymnasium will be open for games and crafts from 2-3:30 p.m., with the actual hunt beginning at 3 p.m. Weather permitting, the hunt will be held outside with separate areas for each of the four age groups, starting with 3 and under, then 4-6-year-olds, followed by the 7-9-year-olds and 10-12-year-olds. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet attendees.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter Spaghetti Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will include a lettuce salad, garlic bread, coffee or tea, and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Easter Egg Hunt, noon, Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. This is an all-ages egg hunt.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Annual Book Sale, noon to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Proceeds from the event are used to support Keene Memorial Library’s programs, collections and mission.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
7th Ave concert, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. This Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series concert was rescheduled from March 17. All tickets from that concert will be honored. Non-member tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for student tickets. Children under age 10 are admitted free, as are Midland University faculty and students. Those affected by the flood – first responders, volunteers and their families – also will get in free. Doors will open to these folks at 6:45 p.m.
Flood relief benefit concert, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. The Midland University Choir, Pathfinder Chorus and Fremont Middle School will join forces for the concert. A freewill offering will be collected for the Fremont Area United Way’s flood relief efforts. Students participating in the concert will also be sharing their individual stories about how the disaster has directly affected them.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Night MOPS group, 6:30-8 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. For more information, contact Fremont Alliance Church at 402-721-5180 or Cindy Slykhuis at 402-708-1561.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.