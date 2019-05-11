Today
American Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Arlington City Auditorium. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter Fremont Mall or contact Kyle Jensen at 402-910-0681.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Midland University commencement, 10 a.m., Wikert Event Center, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Cedar Bluffs High School graduation, 2 p.m., Cedar Bluffs High School gym.
Mead High School graduation, 2 p.m., Mead High School gym.
Oakland-Craig High School graduation, 2 p.m., Oakland-Craig School gym.
Yutan High School graduation, 2 p.m., Yutan High School gym.
Teen Book Club, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Spring plants and flowers, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Fremont High School graduation, 3 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Midland University, Fremont.
“150 Years in the Making,” 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The program will tell the story of the driving of the Golden Spike event in Nebraska, which began the process of the Transcontinental Railroad. The railroad museum will be bringing railroad souvenirs for attendees to purchase if interested. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Howells-Dodge High School graduation, 5 p.m., Howells-Dodge High School gym, Howells.
Fremont Bergan High School graduation, 6:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Logan View High School graduation, 2 p.m., Logan View High School gym, Hooper.
North Bend Central High School graduation, 2 p.m., North Bend Central High School gym.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sisters and Survivors Support Group, noon, Dunklau Conference Room, Methodist Fremont Health. This support group meeting is for women on the cancer journey and beyond. Lunch is provided.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Platte Valley Civil War Round Table, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited.
Fremont After 5 Christian Women’s Club, 6:45 p.m., Midland University dining hall, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.