Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Backin’ the Browns, 1 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fremont. A Texas Hold’em fundraiser will begin at 1 p.m. Check-in starts at 12:30 p.m. for registration and rules. A spaghetti feed will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. There will be a live auction between NCAA Final Four games (about 7:15 p.m.). There also will be raffle items. A cash bar will be served by the Bergan Booster Club. The fundraiser will support Jon Brown as he fights cancer.
Poetry workshop, 2-3:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Ruth Williams will lead the workshop and present select readings from her newest book of poetry, “Flatlands.” The event is free to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Flooding Fremont With Love Benefit, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Corner Bar, 300 N. Main St., Fremont. All money raised will go to Fremont Area United Way.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Beams & Dreams, 5:30 p.m., Fremont Golf Club. The annual event is a talent show that raises awareness and funds for Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity. For ticket information, visit www.fremonthabitat.org.
25th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Mutton bustin’ will begin at 6:15 p.m. Registration for mutton bustin’ starts at 5:30 p.m. and is limited to the first 30 kids. Following the bull riding, there will be a dance and concert at 9 p.m. featuring Ned LeDoux and Jake Worthington. Saturday combo tickets at the gate will be $45 for adults. Saturday concert-only tickets at the gate will be $35 for adults and $15 for children. Bull riding-only tickets are $20 for adults and $1 for children with adult admission.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ace Hardware, 1660 E. 23rd St., Fremont. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Food Truck Flood Relief Rally, noon to 3 p.m., 747 N. Broad St., Fremont. Seven food trucks from Omaha will gather to help feed the flood victims and first responders. Everyone is welcome. The rally will include: Well Seasoned, Dire Lion, Taste of New Orleans, Orange Leaf, Chaima’s African Cuisine and Johnny Ricco’s Brooklyn Pizza. The trucks will be accepting donations in return for the food. All donation amounts are welcome, and the proceeds from the rally will be given to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library, which has established a flood relief distribution.
Midland at the Library: An Afternoon of Literature, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Midland professor Dr. Henry Krusiewicz, Midland alum John Mullen, and current Midland students will read their creative writing. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Elisa or John at 402-727-2694.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross, Dodge County Chapter, 439 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sisters and Survivors Support Group, noon, Dunklau Conference Room, Methodist Fremont Health. This support group meeting is for women on the cancer journey and beyond. Lunch is provided.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont.
Platte Valley Civil War Round Table, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited.
Fremont After 5 Christian Women’s Club, 6:45 p.m., Midland University dining hall, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.