Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Boo-Tacular Bash, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event will include trick-or-treating at stores and booth spaces throughout the mall, photos with a scarecrow and more. Masks are encouraged.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools FBLA Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., practice field directly west of the school, Cedar Bluffs. The free community event will include decorated cars, candy and food. Masks are required.
Halloween Shenanigans, 2:30-4 p.m., downtown Scribner.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The bar opens at noon for this week’s Husker game. There will be food and drink specials throughout the game. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time. The club may close early depending on business.
Drive-thru Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Church members will be erecting booths under small tents in the church parking lot. Each booth will be decorated to depict a different Bible story from the earth’s creation to Christ’s death and resurrection. Different treats will be provided at the booths. Participants in vehicles will go through the Fremont High School parking lot and into the church parking lot across the street. Bags will be provided at the first booth. People, wearing gloves and masks, will count the number of people in each vehicle and bring the appropriate amount of treats from the booths to the vehicles. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they have them.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Drive-thru Trick-or-Treating, 5:30-8 p.m., StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. Everyone is asked to remain in their cars. Candy will be handed out by people wearing gloves and masks.
Trick-or-Treat Parade, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, 714 N. Beech St., Wahoo. Pre-packaged treat bags will be available at multiple stations along the sidewalks of the church. Everyone is invited to wear their costume and come by for treats and other goodies in a safe and socially-distanced way.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Yutan GP Church, 110 Vine St., Yutan. A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Lifehouse, 222 S. Mayne St., Valley. A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue, Malmo. Numerous carved pumpkins will be lit and on display.
Halloween costume party and music by Brad Scott, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. Admission is $5.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
