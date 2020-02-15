Saturday calendar

Today

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

41st Annual Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Kids Rock!, 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. This 45-minute show is free and open to the public with no reservations required. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. The show will feature a mix of classic children’s songs, original music and kid-friendly Top 40 tunes. The show is designed to provide children with a chance to sing, dance and have fun in a positive environment.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.