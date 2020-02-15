Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
41st Annual Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kids Rock!, 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. This 45-minute show is free and open to the public with no reservations required. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. The show will feature a mix of classic children’s songs, original music and kid-friendly Top 40 tunes. The show is designed to provide children with a chance to sing, dance and have fun in a positive environment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club Spaghetti Dinner & Dance Benefit, 5:30 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Broad St. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. A dance featuring music by Brad Scott will be from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for dinner and the dance are $10. Tickets for the dance only are $3. All proceeds will benefit Fremont Eagles Club.
Golden Hits show featuring Aaron Shoemaker, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House. Tickets for the evening show are $20 each and are available online at the website: https://fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-720-2332. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at Sampter’s at 517 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont or at the opera house on the night of the show.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
41st Annual Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Sinai Festival Sounds series featuring soprano Nola Jeanpierre, 3 p.m., Sinai Lutheran Church, 950 E. Eighth St., Fremont. Jeanpierre will be accompanied by her aunt, pianist Dr. Claudette Valentine. Admission to the concert is free, although freewill donations are welcomed.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Snyder City Auditorium. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting, noon, Godfather’s, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, second floor, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.