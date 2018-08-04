Today
Dodge County Fair, 7:30 a.m., Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, mud volleyball tournament, co-ed softball tournament, kidZone, 4-H beef show, 4-H rabbit show, beer garden, Three Rivers bicycle obstacle course and helmet fitting, chain saw artist, storytime, tractor rides, Milk-tallica Hair Band Baby Contest, pony rides, carnival, kids’ firefighter combat challenge, Exotic Animal Encounters, watermelon feed, face painting, balloon artist, kiddie pedal pull, barbecue, baseball games, barbeque contest, beer/wine tasting, karate demo, demolition derby and tough trucks, performance by Mike Geiler, and live music by The Francis Brothers.
Candidates’ forum, 8-10:30 a.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. The event, sponsored by the Dodge County Farm Bureau, is an opportunity for area residents to meet with candidates running for office in the November election. The Pancake Man will be serving pancakes. A freewill offering will be taken to be divided among local FFA chapters.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Performance of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 10:30 a.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Dodge County Fair, 8 a.m., Scribner. Events will include the purple ribbon run, 4-H pancake feed, kidZone, community church service, chain saw artist, co-ed softball tournament, carnival, beer garden, round robin showmanship, pony rides, parade, barbecue, Pioneer Farm Family and Good Neighbor Award presentations, wood carving auction, and free family show featuring “The Sound Exchange.”
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
“Bonnie and Clyde: A New Musical,” 2 p.m., West Point Community Theatre, West Point. For ticket information, visit www.thestagetheater.com or call 402-512-1808.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross, Dodge County Chapter, 439 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Point of Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
Fremont Public Schools New Faculty Welcome and Chamber of Commerce Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Main Street Education & Administration Center East Meeting Room, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Grade 8 and New Student Orientation, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m., Fremont High School.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friends of the Library Board meeting, 6 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20 and Legion Auxiliary meetings, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.