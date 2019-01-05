Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Mem’s Memorial Hall open house, 1-3 p.m., Men’s Memorial Hall, Midland University campus, Fremont. The final walk-through will occur from 1-3 p.m. with a small open house style gathering to follow in Eikmeier Commons adjacent to the hall.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Digital open house, 1-3:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. This event will offer one-on-one assistance for those interested in learning how to use the library’s e-resources, e-books, create resumes, use tablets, get a library card and search for jobs. Library staff will be available to walk attendees through their technology or library-related queries. The event is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross, Dodge County Chapter, 439 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
American Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nebraska Medical Mart, 1451 N. Bell St., Fremont. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Dodge Veterans Club, 243 Oak St., Dodge. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Night MOPS group, 6:30-8 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. For more information, contact Fremont Alliance Church at 402-721-5180 or Cindy Slykhuis at 402-708-1561.
American Legion Post 20, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Tuesday
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, third floor, Room 3. To make an appointment to donate blood, call 402-727-3439 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter FREMONTHEALTH.
Unique Spaces ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 847 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hormel retirees, noon, Union Hall, Fremont. There will be bingo after lunch.
Fremont Jaycees board meeting, 12:30 p.m., Valentino’s, Fremont.
Free skin cancer screenings, 1-4 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. The screenings will be performed by Deb Baker, APRN. Appointments are required as there are limited spots available. To register, call 402-727-3439.
After School Chess, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Kids of all ages are invited to the library to learn how to play chess.
Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group, 5:30 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, second floor community room, 749 E. 29th St. For more information, contact Dina or Tracy at 402-721-1616 or Mary at 402-753-2078.
Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Kentucky Fried Chicken, 707 E. 23rd St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
City of Fremont Public Comment Advisory Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. A study session begins at 6:45 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.