Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Biscuits and gravy breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Scribner Fire & Rescue Department, corner of Third and Howard streets, Scribner. There will be socially-distanced dining and carryout offered. Cost is a freewill donation.
Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest IV 5k Fun Run & Walk, 8-10 a.m., Scribner’s Main Street. Registration can be completed from 6:30-7:45 a.m. The cost is $35.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest IV Poker Run, 11 a.m., Scribner’s Main Street. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kick’n it in the Stix, noon, Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. The 2nd annual vintage motor fair is being presented by the HeadLiners Car Club. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. The show is free to the public. The entry fee for participants is $20 per auto and $10 per motorcycle. The event also will include food trucks, mini bike races, vendors and swap meet, coloring contest, pin up contest, auction and raffle items, and live music.
Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
Fish and chicken strip fry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Fire & Rescue Department. The cost is $10. Social distance dine-in and carryout will be offered, along with delivery within the fire district. Delivery orders should be placed by 6 p.m. by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Fremont Rotary Club Fly-in Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Boy Scout Troop 104 will be serving pancakes and sausages. Meals will be individually served and safe social distancing practices will be used. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased from any local Rotarian, by calling 402-212-3963 or at the event. The event will include LifeNet helicopters, a classic car collection and face painting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds will be used to fund area youth activities and scholarships.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Special Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.