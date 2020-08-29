Saturday calendar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Biscuits and gravy breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Scribner Fire & Rescue Department, corner of Third and Howard streets, Scribner. There will be socially-distanced dining and carryout offered. Cost is a freewill donation.

Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest IV 5k Fun Run & Walk, 8-10 a.m., Scribner’s Main Street. Registration can be completed from 6:30-7:45 a.m. The cost is $35.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest IV Poker Run, 11 a.m., Scribner’s Main Street. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.