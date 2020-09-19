Saturday calendar

Today
Fall at the Farm, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dale and Nancy Hilgenkamp farm, 7538 County Road 15, Arlington. Admission is free. Food, pumpkins and vendor items will be available for purchase. Everyone is invited to come to an Aronia berry farm to learn about and eat the berries and take part in a variety of fall festivities.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
‘50s and ’60s DJ dance sponsored by Supportive Singles, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Camp Fontanelle Barbecue Re-Imagined, noon, Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. The grill will be near the camping caves. The menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, carrots, drink and dessert. There will be worship under the tent at 11 a.m.
Opening day for the pumpkin patch and corn maze, 1-6 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Activities include a 9-acre corn maze, laser tag, pedal karts, two jumping pillows, roller racers, 700-foot zipline, petting barn, hayrack rides and more.
Quilt auction, 2 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Handmade quilts in a variety of sizes and styles will be sold at the auction.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. All blood types are needed. Donors are asked to call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule a blood donation appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
VFW Auxiliary meeting, 1 p.m., Jane Peterson’s house. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
— Tribune staff
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.