TodayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
6th Annual YMCA Fall Craft and Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. This event will feature over 140 vendors on the YMCA’s five indoor tennis courts. The Y’s Women will be selling concessions. There also will be face painting and balloon art. Admission is a freewill offering that will go toward the YMCA’s No Youth Denied Scholarship Program.
Ford Drive 4 Ur School benefitting Archbishop Bergan, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Charlie Diers Ford, 2445 N. Broad St., Fremont. For every test drive, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to Archbishop Bergan.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Community Tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., north of Heedum Field, Fremont. The community tailgate is being sponsored by Raising Cane’s. The Midland University football team will play Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Open house, 1:30-5 p.m., Lincoln Premium Poultry/Costco Wholesale facility, 1325 E. Cloverly Road, Fremont. Tours and refreshments will be provided. Those who intend on touring the facility must wear closed toe flat shoes.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Paul Haar Sax Quartet, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House. The Fremont native and his protegees will play a variety of music. Season tickets are available on the opera house’s website or by calling 402-720-2332. Season tickets cost $80 for an individual or $150 for a couple. A ticket for an individual show is $20.
Scary Night in the Maze, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.
“The Snow Queen,” 7 p.m., Scribner-Snyder School Gym, Scribner. The Missoula Children’s Theatre and more than 50 local students will perform an original musical adaptation of “The Snow Queen.” There will be a freewill donation benefitting prom.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayBreakfast at the Fire Hall, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Volunteer Fire Department. Pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
You have free articles remaining.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
DCHS Spooktacular Halloween Paw-ty, noon to 2 p.m., Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Road, Fremont. The event will include a costume contest, coloring, face painting, games and prizes. Everyone is invited to bring their family and pets.
Book signing by Tosca Lee, 2-3 p.m., Blair Public Library & Technology Center, 2233 Civic Drive, Blair. Lee will be discussing her latest book, “A Single Light,” and talking about writing in general. There will be books available for purchase.
Search for Treats, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Search for Treats is included with your entrance fee. The corn maze is open from 1-6 p.m. The entrance fee is $8 for ages 12 and older, $6 for ages 3-11 and free for ages 2 and younger. If you bring a new toy ($5 value or more), you will receive free entrance. Donations will be given to Toys for Tots or to help support Christmas Camp.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting, noon, Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Library board meeting, 3:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, second floor, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.