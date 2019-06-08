Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Free appointment day for veterans, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aspen Dental, 3102 Elk Lane, Fremont. Aspen Dental employees will be doing exams and talking through options of care. Water and snacks also will be available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Open house, 10 a.m. to noon, Metropolitan Community College’s Fremont Area Center, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Visitors will be able to explore academic programs and scholarships, take a tour and learn more about first year experience and continuing education programming opportunities.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
21st Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dodge County, 4-11 p.m., Midland University campus (Anderson Complex), Fremont. The silent auction, kids’ games and activities for survivors will begin at 4 p.m. The opening ceremony is at 6 p.m. followed by recognition of survivors and the survivor lap. The luminaria ceremony is at dusk. This is a free family friendly event that is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
“Come to Us, Creative Spirit,” 3 p.m., Sinai Lutheran Church, 950 E. Eighth St., Fremont. The event is a celebration of creativity in fabric, music and words. Historic quilt patterns on Biblical themes and their stories will be paired with hymns and music based on those hymns. The program is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Wildlife Encounters, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. Reservations can be made by calling the library at 402-727-2694 or going online to www. fremontne.evanced.info/signup and look for the program name and time you want.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sisters and Survivors Support Group, noon-1 p.m., Dunklau Conference Room, Methodist Fremont Health. This support group is for women on the cancer journey and beyond. Lunch is provided.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont.
Platte Valley Civil War Round Table, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited.
Fremont After 5 Christian Women’s Club, 6:45 p.m., Midland University dining hall, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.