Today
Valley Days, 7 a.m., Valley. Activities will include a pancake breakfast, fun run, parade, lunch in the park, fire department water fight, free swimming, kids zone, Wildlife Encounters, drop-a-cop dunk tank, food trucks, beer garden, school reunion, music by Wild Valley, teen dance, street dance featuring music by Taxi Driver, and fireworks.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
13th Annual Nazarene Nationals Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 N. Johnson Road, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Prague Czech Heritage Day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., St. John’s Parish Hall, Prague. The day will include an accordion jamboree, Czech dinners, Prague Czech coronation, state and regional Czech queens, music, dancing and a parade.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Teen Book Club, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Valley Days, 9 a.m., Valley. Activities will include a car show, craft show, kids zone, dunk tank, antique tractor drive, pedal tractor pull, golf tournament and doggy dip.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Nickerson Fire Hall, Nickerson. The blood drive is being sponsored by the Salem Fontanelle Health Cabinet and Nickerson Volunteer Firemen.
64th Annual Morse Bluff Legion Chicken Dinner, noon to 2 p.m., Morse Bluff Legion Hall. In addition to grilled chicken, there will be polka and community band music, gun and pedal tractor raffles, pie and root beer floats.
9th Annual Mitchell Ostry Show N Shine, noon to 4 p.m., Prague. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. The show will feature all types of motors and wheels, classic and modern. There will be 15 specialty awards.
Girl Scout Night, 5-8 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Admission will be $6 per person for current Girl Scouts and their families, and free for new Girl Scouts who enroll that night. It includes unlimited playground and trampoline and one game of wipeout. Jump socks are required and can be purchased for $2. A portion of the proceeds will go back to Service Unit 511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.