Saturday calendar

Today

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

#Saveourchildren Fremont event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets. Families are encouraged to bring signs to this peaceful, non-political rally designed to raise awareness for human trafficking.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop Up Book Nook, 1-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s lawn, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The suggested donation is $1 for hardback books and 50 cents for paperback books. Cash only.

Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 16-ounce pepper crust prime rib, potato, vegetable, salad and roll. Everyone is welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.