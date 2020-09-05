Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
#Saveourchildren Fremont event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets. Families are encouraged to bring signs to this peaceful, non-political rally designed to raise awareness for human trafficking.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop Up Book Nook, 1-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s lawn, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The suggested donation is $1 for hardback books and 50 cents for paperback books. Cash only.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 16-ounce pepper crust prime rib, potato, vegetable, salad and roll. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Live music by Bad Habit, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club. Bad Habit is a high energy rock and roll cover band from Omaha. There is a $5 cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop Up Book Nook, noon to 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s lawn, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The suggested donation is $1 for hardback books and 50 cents for paperback books. Cash only.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
