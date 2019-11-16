Today
Free A1C screenings, 8 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, Fremont. The free Hemoglobin A1C screenings will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis at the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles in Hy-Vee store parking lots.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Holiday craft show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. There will be jewelry, baked goods, home décor and more. Everyone is welcome.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Bad Habit, 8 p.m. to midnight, Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Bad Habit is a high energy rock and roll cover band from Omaha. The cover charge is $5. A meal of a 12-ounce prime rib, baked potato, salad and roll will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the dining room. The cost is $20 per plate. Tickets for both the meal and the band are $20.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting, noon, Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.