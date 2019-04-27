Today
Cemetery cleanup day, 8 a.m., Maple Grove Cemetery, just south of Cedar Bluffs. Volunteers are encouraged to bring mowers, weed eaters, rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows.
Volunteer cleanup day, 9 a.m. to noon, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up online at www.outdoornebraska.gov/volunteerform/ or by calling 402-471-0641. Volunteers also can sign up on the day of the event. All volunteers are asked to enter the Fremont Lakes SRA through the west entrance and make their way to the ranger station/office building.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baker’s, 1531 N. Bell St., Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd Ave. N., Fremont. All of the drop-off locations will be outside of the stores, either on the front sidewalks or in the parking lot. No needles, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, iodine-containing medicines or illicit drugs or substances can be accepted.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Adams & Cooley Rat Pack Jazz, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The public is invited to hear the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Nat King Cole. The cost is $20 per ticket. Tickets are available at Sampter’s, 517 N. Main St., in Fremont, by calling 402-720-2332 or online at www.fremontoperahouse.org.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. To reserve tickets, call the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 or visit www.midland.edu/tickets.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayKnights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, toast, coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $5.50 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Healthy Kids Day, 2-4 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. Kid-friendly activities will take place throughout the building. There will be ice skating, a pool party, games, youth fitness classes, youth fitness training and local vendors. The free event is open to the public.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 2 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. To reserve tickets, call the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 or visit www.midland.edu/tickets.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Prairie Piecemakers, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1544 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.