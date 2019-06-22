Today
34th Annual Swap Meet, Christensen Field, Fremont.
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a run/walk, golf scramble, health fair, kickball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, carnival, car show, corn hole tournament, kiddie tractor pull, children’s games, kiddie parade, music by the Nebraska All-Around Polka Band and North Bend Community Band, pizza feed, town team baseball game, fireworks, live music by 4 on the Floor at Arlie’s beer garden, and breakfast at Tiger Pin.
Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, sand volleyball, craft fair, carnival, beer garden, parade, and live music by Ghost Riders.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Old Settlers Day Health Fair, 9-11 a.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 831 Locust St., North Bend. The health fair will include free skin cancer screenings, reduced-cost wellness blood draws, and other health and wellness information.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Dillon Brothers Fremont Harley-Davidson Summer Kickoff Customer Appreciation Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dillon Brothers Harley-Davidson, 2440 E. 23rd St., Fremont. A cookout will begin at 11 a.m. The event also will include Fremont-exclusive 2x VIB Rewards, specials, giveaways and more. For more information, visit www.Dillon-Brothers.com/OpenHouse.
Sunset, Sunrise Poker Run, 11 a.m., departing from Los Diablos Club House, 412 E. First St., Fremont. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the poker run beginning at 11 a.m. There will be five stops. The final stop party will start at 6 p.m. at Los Diablos Club House. There will be prizes, games, silent auctions, raffles, food and drinks.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Amateur Radio Field Day, 1-5 p.m., Izaak Walton Fin and Feather Lodge, Fremont. Members of the Pioneer Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise. Everyone is welcome. Club members will be available to answer questions.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a waffle feed, community worship, Loving Cup presentation, lunch stand, carnival, parade, magic and entertainment by Jeff Quinn, free watermelon feed and Legion baseball games.
Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, carnival, pitch tournament, corn hole and beer pong, and a beer mile.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Amateur Radio Field Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Izaak Walton Fin and Feather Lodge, Fremont. Members of the Pioneer Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise. Everyone is welcome. Club members will be available to answer questions.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Cornhole tournament, 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. The entry fee is $20 per team. Hotdogs and hamburgers will be served. There also will be drink specials, drawings and more for all in attendance.
Family Fun Event, 3:30-6:30 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Fremont. The String Beans will be performing a concert from 4:30-6 p.m. There also will be face painting, crafts, games, many learning activities and more. The activities will be best for kids ages 0-8. Tacos, pizza and hot dogs will be served. The event is being sponsored by Fremont Family Coalition and Sixpence.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.