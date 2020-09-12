Saturday calendar

Today
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, all Nebraska state parks, state recreation areas and state historical parks. Anyone is invited to explore the outdoor opportunities without the need to purchase a park entry permit for the day. It also allows anyone to fish for the day without a fishing permit. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 9 a.m. to noon, Pender Lanes Bowling Alley parking lot, 415 S. Fourth St., Pender. This is open to residents of Washington, Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston and Dakota counties. Household quantities of paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, cleaning chemicals, yard chemicals, anti-freeze, fluorescent bulbs and car batteries will be accepted free of charge.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Drive-thru tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson parking lot, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The first 300 people will receive a boxed lunch courtesy of FNBO. Limit one boxed lunch per person inside each vehicle. First come first serve event. Those attending are asked to enter through the south side of the parking lot on Eighth Street and exit on the north side of the parking lot by Wikert Event Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
51st Annual Dodge Demo Derby, 1 p.m., Dodge Demo Derby Grounds. Check-in is from 9 a.m. to noon. The categories are mods, limited weld, bone stock and 90s and newer. Temperatures will be taken at the gate. The $50 car entry includes the car and driver. Pit passes are $20 (must be 16 and over, with ID). Regular admission is $10 for high school students and adults, $5 for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, and free for children under 5. Lunch will be available. If there are enough entries there will be a powder puff derby. Drivers between 16 and 18 years of age must have parental release to participate. For more information, contact Bill McManigal at 402-719-1966 after 3 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Band, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Beer and brats will be available for purchase. Donations are appreciated. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sisters and Survivors Support Group, noon, Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The meeting is for women on the cancer journey and beyond. The facilitator is Carmen Heller, registered nurse. Lunch is provided.
Educational Service Unit 2 budget hearing and meeting, 1 p.m., ESU 2, 2320 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Eagles Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
