Saturday calendar

Sunday

51st Annual Dodge Demo Derby, 1 p.m., Dodge Demo Derby Grounds. Check-in is from 9 a.m. to noon. The categories are mods, limited weld, bone stock and 90s and newer. Temperatures will be taken at the gate. The $50 car entry includes the car and driver. Pit passes are $20 (must be 16 and over, with ID). Regular admission is $10 for high school students and adults, $5 for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, and free for children under 5. Lunch will be available. If there are enough entries there will be a powder puff derby. Drivers between 16 and 18 years of age must have parental release to participate. For more information, contact Bill McManigal at 402-719-1966 after 3 p.m.