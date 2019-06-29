Today
American Red Cross blood drive in honor of Drake Hegy, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767 and use sponsor code DRAKEHEGY.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont’s First 0.5K – The “Race” for the Rest of Us, 10 a.m., Thrivent Financial, 340 E. Military Ave., Fremont. All participants will receive a T-shirt, sticker and medal to celebrate their achievement. Proceeds will benefit the Fremont Area Community Foundation Flood Relief & Recovery Fund.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Airboat Club fish fry, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. Ticket donations are $12 per adult and $6 per child. Tickets may be purchased from any boat club member or by calling Jim Johnstone at 402-720-3117. Bring your own beverages. There also will be raffles.
“In the Good Old Summertime,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The ticket price includes the music show and a light picnic of burgers, sides and dessert. Individual tickets cost $27.50. A table of eight is $220. For tickets, send cash or check to: Broad Street Revue, 1866 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, NE 68025. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Deerfield Meadows, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friends of the Library Board meeting, 6 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.