Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Scribner’s Q150 Committee garage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., old Scribner Grain office and Dostal Plumbing and Heating, Scribner. All proceeds will be used for the Q150 celebration to be held in June 2021.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. All blood types are needed. All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Hallothanksmas Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Mall.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dedication and ribbon cutting for new playground and fountain, 12:30 p.m., Johnson Park, Fremont. The Fremont Kiwanis Club will provide free pizza, a bottle of water and a cookie to the first 200 attendees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Fremont Flags for Forgotten Soldiers, 1 p.m., Fremont Veterans Park. Volunteers are invited to help display 660 flags that represent the number of veterans lost each month to suicide. The flags will remain on display all month. For more information, contact fremontavenueofflags@yahoo.com.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. The production combines hand-balancing acts, contortionists, an amazing wheel of death and more. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.
Cruisin’ with Kennedy, 5-7 p.m., Sid Dillon Buick GMC Cadillac Mazda, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to join John and Susan Kennedy and family for a cruise around Fremont. Bring your car, truck or bike.
Steak night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The special is a ribeye, baked potato, vegetable, salad and a roll for $12.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
“The Last 20 Years of Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., lived streamed to your personal devices. This will be the first Fremont High School digital performance. This production has been mostly rehearsed via Zoom with only one in-person rehearsal. The show is a compilation of songs from Broadway musicals that debuted in the last 20 years. The public can buy a ticket and then receive a link to the show to watch from their own home. To purchase tickets, visit http://fremont.booktix.com.
Live music by Bad Habit, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club’s ballroom. The cover charge is $5. There will be bar specials during the band.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Pancake feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Dodge Fire Station, 233 N. Oak St., Dodge. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Dine-in and contactless pickup are available. To place your pickup order, call 402-693-2323 and pick it up in the alleyway behind the fire station. The event also will include Smokey the Bear, fire prevention pamphlets, blood pressure checks, drawing for various prizes and gun raffle tickets.
Talk Shop with a Cop, 8 a.m. to noon, Dodge Fire Hall, 233 N. Oak St., Dodge. The event will be taking place during the Dodge Fire Department’s Pancake Feed. A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to answer questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Hallothanksmas Craft and Vendor Show, noon to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. The production combines hand-balancing acts, contortionists, an amazing wheel of death and more. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.
Annual Nationwide Life Chain, 2-3:30 p.m., sidewalk going west on 23rd Street from Village Inn, Fremont. The event is being sponsored by Fremont Area Right to Life. Lawn chairs are welcome. Signs will be available. For more information, call 402-721-2196.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
