Saturday calendar

Cirque Italia Water Circus, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. The production combines hand-balancing acts, contortionists, an amazing wheel of death and more. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.

Cruisin’ with Kennedy, 5-7 p.m., Sid Dillon Buick GMC Cadillac Mazda, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to join John and Susan Kennedy and family for a cruise around Fremont. Bring your car, truck or bike.

Steak night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The special is a ribeye, baked potato, vegetable, salad and a roll for $12.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.

“The Last 20 Years of Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., lived streamed to your personal devices. This will be the first Fremont High School digital performance. This production has been mostly rehearsed via Zoom with only one in-person rehearsal. The show is a compilation of songs from Broadway musicals that debuted in the last 20 years. The public can buy a ticket and then receive a link to the show to watch from their own home. To purchase tickets, visit http://fremont.booktix.com.

Live music by Bad Habit, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club’s ballroom. The cover charge is $5. There will be bar specials during the band.