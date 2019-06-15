Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Mead Days, 8 a.m. to midnight, Mead. Activities will include a fun run, food stands, sand volleyball and horseshoe tournaments, beer garden, parade, kiddie tractor pull, bingo, kids’ activities, super hero and princess show, ventriloquist show, youth movies, Chinese horseshoe tournament and a street dance featuring 4 on the Floor.
9th Annual Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Johnson Lake, Fremont. Poles, bait, tackle and lunch will be provided. Call 402-660-3540 to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
39th Annual Polka Party, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. The party will feature music by the Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), The Happy Players (2-4 p.m.) and Duffy Behlorad Orchestra under the direction of Kevin Koopman (4-7 p.m.).
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Bob Olsen’s belated birthday bash, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The event will celebrate Olsen’s 90th birthday. Tickets, which cost $15 each, are still available at http://fremontoperahouse.org, at Sampter’s, 517 N. Main St., or by calling 402-720-2332.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAmerican Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. An appointment time can be scheduled online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling Judi at 402-727-1405.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Mead Days, 11 a.m., Mead. A show ‘n shine car show will begin at 11 a.m. There also will be live music, a food stand and a beer garden.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum’s Under Pressure Demonstration, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. Reservations can be made by calling the library at 402-727-2694 or going online to www. fremontne.evanced.info/signup and look for the program name and time you want.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Veterans Auxiliary meeting, noon, Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Library board meeting, 3:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, second floor, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Planning commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. A study session will begin at 4:45 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
