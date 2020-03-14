Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Spring Fling, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The sale of new and barely used items of all kinds will include paints, canvas, frames, art books and many miscellaneous items.
Bar Olympics, 11 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The two-day event will include corn hole, pool, darts, shuffle board, raffles, prizes, card games and food. Entertainment will be provided by country band Night Riders from 7-11 p.m. Cost of the two-person teams is $20. Teams finishing in the top half will return on Sunday. To pre-register, visit the bar or call 402-721-0829 or 402-719-2418.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League March Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will include: corned beef and cabbage or roast beef (limited), carrots and potatoes, Jell-O or soup, one dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Twenty free games of bingo will be played following dinner. Everyone is welcome. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, attendees will get one green beer or green lemonade with your paid dinner at 6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Corned beef and cabbage dinner, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until gone), Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The cost is $9 plus tax. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Marie Peatrowsky at 402-720-0072.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.