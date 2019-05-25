Today
Dodge County Caffeine and Car Cruise-In, 8-10 a.m., Rise and Shine Doughnuts, 1951 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
FreedomFest, 8 a.m., Scribner. Events will include a 5K run/walk, 8 a.m.; breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Scribner Fire Station; poker run, 11 a.m.; car wash, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., bank parking lot; water fights, 1 p.m., fire station; funnel cakes, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; adult foosball and water pong, 2 p.m.; hamburger/hot dog feed, 5 p.m.; concert featuring Shenandoah and Dylan Bloom Band, 7:30 p.m.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Great Race on Main, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Polymath Cyber Café, 414 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayKnights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, toast, coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $5.50 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will go to Camp Quality.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayAlcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Arlington Memorial Day service, 10 a.m., Arlington Cemetery.
Cedar Bluffs Memorial Day service, 10:30 a.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium.
Fremont Memorial Day service, 11 a.m., Eternal Flame, Veterans Park, Military Avenue, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Logan Cemetery Memorial Day service, 2 p.m., Logan Cemetery, north of Winslow. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Hooper Fire Hall.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.