Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome to watch college football games. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
‘50s and ‘60s DJ dance sponsored by Supportive Singles, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting, 12:30 p.m., Jane Petersen’s house. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Educational Service Unit 2 board meeting, 1 p.m., ESU2, 2320 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Library board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, second floor, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
