Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
2019 Run for Warriors, 8:30, Trinity Lutheran School, Fremont. For more information, visit http://runforwarriors.com. Proceeds will benefit Trinity students and the veterans memorial in Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Fall Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club’s main floor, 649 N. Main St. Admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Altrusa Club’s Annual Holiday Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Fremont Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Warrior Football Community Tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, north of the grandstands, Fremont. The Warriors will take on the Doane Tigers at 1 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Author visit with Sue Reyzlik, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Teen Book Club, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s Turkey Supper, 5-7:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, Cedar Bluffs. Turkey and all of the trimmings, pies and desserts will be served. Carryout dinners will be available from 4-7 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-10 and free for ages 4 and under. The event also will include a silent auction.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Bethel 15’s 10th Annual Give Thanks for Hearing Dinner, 6-7:30 p.m., Fremont Masonic Lodge, 350 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Tickets are $8 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 4-10 and free for ages 3 and under. There also will be a silent auction.
Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department Fall Festival, 6 p.m. to midnight, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The festival will include food, refreshments, silent auction, bingo, ham and turkey raffle, and prizes.
Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dessert, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Twenty free games of bingo will be played after dinner.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department Fall Festival, noon to 6 p.m., 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The festival will include food, refreshments, silent auction, bingo, ham and turkey raffle, and prizes.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayFree breakfast for veterans, 6-11 a.m., Hy-Vee Food Store, Fremont. The Fremont Bergan Band will play at 8:30 a.m.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Veterans Day program, 9:40 a.m., Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium, Fremont Bergan High School.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Veterans Day program, 11-11:30 a.m., Fremont High School’s Al Bahe Gymnasium. The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. John Witzel of the U.S. Air Force. Anyone planning to attend is asked to call the high school office so that the school will have appropriate seating accommodations for all.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sisters and Survivors Support Group, noon, Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The meeting is for women on the cancer journey and beyond. The facilitator is Carmen Heller, registered nurse. Lunch is provided.
Veterans Day program, 1:30 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Fremont. Everyone is invited. All grades will be singing. A lunch will be served in the school gym for veterans and their family members at 12:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont After 5 Christian Women’s Club, 6:45 p.m., Midland University dining hall, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.