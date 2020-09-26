Saturday calendar

Today
Scribner Q 150 garage sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., old Scribner Grain office and Dostal Heating and Plumbing, Scribner. All proceeds will be used for Scribner’s 150th celebration scheduled for summer 2021.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Community Shred Event, 9-11 a.m., Nye Pointe parking lot, 2700 N. Laverna St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to bring their information-sensitive documents to be shredded. There is a limit of two boxes/approximately 50 pounds of documents.
Fall Artisan and Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot at Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. Masks are encouraged when unable to socially distance or when interacting with the vendors. Pancakes will be served.
Fremont Fall Festival Backyard Barbecue Cook-Off, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. The competition categories are chicken, pork ribs and pork loin. The entry fee is $50 per backyard barbecue team. Judging starts at 4 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. To sign up, visit: https://maybrothersbuilding.yapsody.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The club may close early depending on business.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. There also will be a coin auction at noon. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. No walk-ins will be allowed. To make an appointment to donate blood, call Doris at 402-567-2363 or Connie 402-664-3458.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
