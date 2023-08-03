Tim Baker was working in his mechanic shop in Oakland when he began having a seizure.

Other people in the shop called 9-1-1 and the 60-year-old man was taken to Franciscan Healthcare in West Point. An MRI scan of Baker’s brain revealed a tumor. A full body scan showed a tumor on his lung.

It was the day before Easter. Tests, surgery — during which he suffered stroke-like symptoms — and radiation followed. Now, Baker, his wife, Michelle, and their family are waiting for him to have another MRI to determine how the radiation impacted the first tumor in one lung and a second, smaller one later found in his other lung.

This weekend, Baker’s daughter, Rachel Jackson, of Fremont, is hosting a barbecue fundraiser in her home to help her parents. The public is invited to Tim’s Backyard BBQ from 3-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at 1440 W. 12th St., Fremont.

The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich with cole slaw and cornbread and soda or water for $10 a ticket. Another meal consisting of a hot dog on a bun, chips and soda or water for $5 a ticket.

Jackson said a raffle with a variety of prizes is planned and tables of items to be sold. Mexican street corn, homemade lemonade and goodie bags with kids toys will be sold.

Jackson said proceeds will be used to help with hospital bills. Her parents also live in an apartment building with several stairs to climb. Between the stroke-like symptoms he had during surgery coupled with radiation treatments, Baker has a difficult time walking.

“He can’t really climb the stairs,” his daughter said.

So, the Bakers are looking to move to Fremont.

Jackson said after one tumor was found on her dad’s brain and another on his lung, he was transported to an Omaha hospital. More tests showed that adenocarcinoma cancer had moved from his lungs to his brain and was considered to be at Stage 4, she said.

Surgeons removed the brain tumor in May. While he was still in surgery, her dad had stroke-like symptoms, she said.

He later had radiation treatments on his brain and lungs. Now, family members are waiting for Baker to have another MRI to see what progress has been made. If the radiation didn’t work as hoped, chemotherapy will need to be started.

“He’ll have to be screened every three months for the rest of his life,” Jackson said.