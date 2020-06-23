Saturday is Keep Nebraska Beautiful Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, June 27, has been declared Keep Nebraska Beautiful Day by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The day is led by Keep Nebraska Beautiful.

Together with its affiliate nonprofit organizations across the state, Keep Nebraska Beautiful is dedicated to providing environmental education, litter cleanup, waste reduction, and improved recycling to all Nebraskans.

During a time when it can be difficult to find ways to volunteer and give back to the community while socially distancing, Keep Nebraska Beautiful Day is designed to bring people together as individuals and small groups share their volunteer efforts online through social media.

People are encouraged to participate by: picking up litter, planting native species in their gardens, helping a neighbor, friend or relative with an outdoor project, or pledging to end litter in Nebraska at http://www.knb.org. Activities can be done individually or in small groups, and people are encouraged to share photos of themselves participating in Keep Nebraska Beautiful Day on social media tagging Keep Nebraska Beautiful or using the hashtag #keepnebraskabeautiful.

Visit http://www.knb.org to learn more about participating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0