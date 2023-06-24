Due to production outages across Lee Enterprise newspapers on June 23, the Saturday, June 24, edition will be delivered to subscribers and stores later than normal.

Friday night’s delays caused the paper to print much later than normal, and therefore deliveries are also delayed.

All of the Saturday content is available right now online as well as in the e-edition. The printed Saturday edition will more likely be available later today.

We do our best to get your printed papers to you in a timely manner, but in this case we ask that you all have a little patience with us as we get you papers today.

If you do not get your paper at all or if you have any questions, please email Managing Editor Monica Garcia at monica.garcia@lee.net.