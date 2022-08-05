Saturday's forecast of excessive heat alters carnival hours at Dodge County Fair

Due to the excessive heat warning in place for Saturday, there are new carnival hours at the Dodge County Fair
The carnival will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The carnival will be closed from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today