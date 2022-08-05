 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's forecast of excessive heat alters carnival hours at Dodge County Fair

  • Updated
Carnival rides

Carnival rides are a hit at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner. Due to an excessive heat warning on Saturday, the new carnival hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to the excessive heat warning in place for Saturday, there are new carnival hours at the Dodge County Fair

The carnival will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The carnival will be closed from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

