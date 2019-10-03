The Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved the construction of a 12-barn chicken site during its meeting on Tuesday.
The site, located south of Morse Bluff, was approved 5-2 by the board after being tabled from its Sept. 24 meeting. Supervisors Scott Sukstorf and Frank Albrecht voted against the application.
“We are very grateful to the planning commissioners and the county supervisors for recognizing the importance of agriculture in Saunders County and allowing us this opportunity to grow our family operation,” site owner Bruce Williams said.
The facility will construct along County Road 24 between County Roads X and Y. Williams will run the site with his wife, Amy, to provide poultry to Lincoln Premium Poultry/Costco located in Fremont.
You have free articles remaining.
Construction on the site will go forward with conditions set by the Saunders County Planning Commission, including installing a vegetative barrier around the facility, a retention pond and a fire department hookup.
Along with these conditions, Williams will also be required to compensate the township $2,500 for maintenance of County Road 24 prior to construction, place compost barns to the north of larger barns and use Poultry Litter Treatment acidifier on all manure.
Williams said he was comfortable with all of the set conditions and is excited to start the next steps, which include working with the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District on the site’s well permit and Lincoln Premium Poultry on the finalization of the site’s plans.
“We’re very pleased to have this opportunity to grow and diversify our family operation,” he said. “With four kids all interested in some type of agricultural career, this is a vital part of preparing for our family’s future.”