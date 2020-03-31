Saunders County Department of Corrections employee diagnosed with coronavirus

An employee with the Saunders County Department of Corrections tested positive for COVID-19, the Three Rivers Public Health Department said Tuesday.

The male employee is a resident of Douglas County and is self-isolating at home. The Three Rivers Public Health Department is working with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the matter.

Three Rivers is holding contact investigations to identify anyone who might have come into close contact with the employee to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said the employee worked at the Saunders County Jail. Although she could not confirm if any inmates had been affected, she said the department has contacted those who they believe have been.

“If we believe there is [a threat], we’ll be able to mitigate and work on that,” she said. “But as of right now, we’re doing that investigation and we’ve been in contact with the close contacts.”

Anyone who is identified will self-quarantine and by actively monitored for symptoms of the virus by public health officials twice a day.

