The Saunders County Planning Commission approved a 12-barn chicken site south of Morse Bluff at its Monday meeting.
The board approved Bruce and Amy Williams’ site 4-2, with opposition from Commissioners John P. McEvoy and Norman Nelson. The project will require one last vote of approval from the Saunders County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on Sept. 24.
The facility is planned to be constructed along County Road 24 between County Roads X and Y. It will consist of 12 broiler barns and will hold six flocks of birds a year to provide to Lincoln Premium Poultry and Costco.
“We are very pleased,” Bruce Williams said. “It’s encouraging that the majority of the Planning Commission recognize the benefits this facility will bring to the county and continue to support livestock development in Saunders County.”
Zoning Manager Mitch Polacek said the board gave the project five conditions. The precinct road must be turned over to the county, a retention pond must be set up to catch runoff from the facility and a fire department hookup must be made in case there are any fires.
The board also required that trees are planted around the property, with a three-foot minimum.
“It’s going to be a vegetated buffer to help with the smell and the blowing,” Polacek said.
The facility will be required to hold an annual review checkup for its application.
Polacek said the project was met with many voices of opposition during the meeting, who will have a final chance to protest at the county board meeting.
Jessica Kolterman, spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, said the Williamses will make sure the birds are fed and watered and monitor the temperature and ammonia levels in the barns.
“We need the birds to be very comfortable throughout their growth period,” Kolterman said. “The grower is responsible for making sure that happens.”
Kolterman said it’s important to Lincoln Premium Poultry and Costco that all environmental standards are being met or exceeded with this facility.
“We are excited to work with a family who understands the importance of adding valuable organic matter and nutrients back into the soil, increasing soil health while protecting Nebraska’s natural resources,” she said.