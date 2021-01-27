Saunders County residents may be eligible for additional assistance

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders counties has received $596,065.22 in Emergency Solutions Grant – COVID-19 (ESG-CV) funding to assist residents of Saunders and rural Lancaster counties who are near-homeless or homeless with rent, deposit, and utility payments. The funding, appropriated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is intended to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately impacted those struggling with low income. Across Saunders County and non-Lincoln communities in Lancaster County, there are over 2,500 individuals living below the federal poverty level, which equates to $26,500 per year or about $500 per week for a family of four.

Over the past year, a number of measures, such as eviction moratoriums, have been implemented on a local and national level to prevent evictions and utility disconnections due to inability to pay. But measures like moratoriums do not cancel evictions, which is a common misconception, according to Community Action.

In 2017, the agency opened a satellite office in Wahoo to increase its reach and access to services in Saunders County.

To learn more about Community Action’s Emergency Services program, including eligibility criteria, visit www.communityactionatwork.org. Saunders County residents may call 531-289-8364 to apply for assistance.

