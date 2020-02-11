Saunders County Sheriff's Office honors employees at banquet

Whether it was saving an amputee’s life or just showing up to work every day, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office honored its employees at its 2019 Awards Dinner on Feb. 1.
The SCSO held the banquet at the Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo. The dinner has been sponsored by First Northeast Bank of Nebraska in Ceresco.
“It gave us an opportunity to get together, kind of highlight some things that really went well and give an extra pat on the back to some employees that went above and beyond,” Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said.
The Employee of the Year award went to Vicki Grandgenett, who has worked at the office for nearly 20 years. The award is unlike the others in that it is chosen by employees at the SCSO.
As Grandgenett is the first person in the building every morning, she gets the front office ready for the public every day, Stukenholtz said. He said her work includes vehicle identification number inspections, handling expense vouchers and collecting data from deputies.
“If anybody’s gone, she fills in and is able to do other employees’ jobs such as payroll and other activities,” Stukenholtz said.
Grandgenett said she was both surprised and honored to receive the award.
“I feel like I put in a lot of extra work to get things accomplished, so I’m happy for this,” she said.
Margaret Bruner received the Manager of the Year award at the dinner. Stukenholtz said Margaret handles the office’s grants and reports findings to the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
“Whenever we have an officer that attends training, she registers them for the class, logs their hours, makes all the reservations and compiles all that data for our end-of-the-year training records,” he said. “She also schedules all of our meetings, attendance and assists with other clerical needs in our office.”
The office’s Rookie of the Year award went to Tracy Lihs, who has held her position for about a year. In her position, she handles visitations for incarcerated people and checks incoming mail for contraband.
“She also monitors visitations to make sure there’s no inappropriate activity there and then, if someone comes in to bail or has any other records, she forwards them on to our other administrative staff,” Stukenholtz said. “She’s just done a fantastic job.”
The banquet also featured a presentation of the Lifesaver Award to Taylor Bohac, Tim Hannan, Eric Hummel, Tom Janecek and Joe Smaus.
Stukenholtz said the award was given to individuals working for the office whose work saved a life.
For example, one of the recipients helped a motorist who had lost an arm in an accident by quickly applying a tourniquet kit he had on his belt.
“Later, a passerby who was a registered nurse said that if they wouldn’t have had that tourniquet, she was pretty certain it would have had a different outcome,” Stukenholtz said.
Another award went to an employee who found a missing person in a field. After the person’s friends noticed he wasn’t showing up to coffee and found his dog distressed by his house, they reported him missing.
After a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter was called, the man, who had a medical condition, was found to have been out in the field for three days without food or water. Luckily, he made a recovery, Stukenholtz said.
A dispatcher also received the Lifesaver Award, as she took the call for the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven firefighters and volunteers who became stranded in the Elkhorn River trying to save a family during the flooding last March.
“She was the one that got a hold of resources in Lincoln and was able to give them some of the details and the severity of the situation, which prompted them to send the Black Hawk helicopter that eventually got them out,” Stukenholtz said. “So if she wouldn’t have been able to coordinate all of that in a timely manner, that might have had a different outcome as well.”
Other employees were also recognized for years of service. Adrian Bartek received an award for 20 years; Jerry Carlson and Kyle Coughlin each for 15 years; Jon Lee, Joe Smaus, Shannon Sydik, Nancy Vasa, and Dwaine Vasicek each for 10 years; and Greg Kallhoff, Jay Morrow, Jennifer Muhlbach and Cindy Redlinger each for 5 years.
Tara Burkley, Eric Hummel, Chris Lichtenberg and Mike Svoboda were also recognized for their outstanding attendance in 2019. The award is given to employees who went the entire year missing only one day or less.
Stukenholtz said that for people at the SCSO, it’s just their duty to do the best they can at all times.
“I think internally recognizing personnel that go above and beyond in their daily duties or in an event that’s somewhat exceptional,” he said. “I think it just gives your peers a chance to see that we’re making a difference and that we’re doing it for all the right reasons.”