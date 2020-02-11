Saunders County Sheriff's Office honors employees at banquet

“Later, a passerby who was a registered nurse said that if they wouldn’t have had that tourniquet, she was pretty certain it would have had a different outcome,” Stukenholtz said.

Another award went to an employee who found a missing person in a field. After the person’s friends noticed he wasn’t showing up to coffee and found his dog distressed by his house, they reported him missing.

After a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter was called, the man, who had a medical condition, was found to have been out in the field for three days without food or water. Luckily, he made a recovery, Stukenholtz said.

A dispatcher also received the Lifesaver Award, as she took the call for the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven firefighters and volunteers who became stranded in the Elkhorn River trying to save a family during the flooding last March.

“She was the one that got a hold of resources in Lincoln and was able to give them some of the details and the severity of the situation, which prompted them to send the Black Hawk helicopter that eventually got them out,” Stukenholtz said. “So if she wouldn’t have been able to coordinate all of that in a timely manner, that might have had a different outcome as well.”