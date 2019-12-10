The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office will crack down on impaired drivers this holiday season with increased enforcement and awareness.
The county’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” program will run from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1. It is funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the program is important at this time of year since there’s an increase in traffic.
“Adverse weather usually plays a part, and then if you’re driving impaired, that’s not a great combination,” he said. “So we think having extra deputies out there and the fact that people are reading about it and hearing about it on the media side of things, we hope that it’s a multiple-pronged approach to get people to be more responsible.”
With the Highway Safety funds, the SCSO will fund all overtime hours for additional traffic enforcement. Deputies can then volunteer to sign up to cover a selected enforcement area, Stukenholtz said.
The SCSO has participated in the past with funding, which can be applied for by counties in the state. The amount of funding given to each jurisdiction depends on how many apply, Stukenholtz said.
According to the Highway Safety’s website, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties are three of 22 counties identified as “priority counties” for 2020 funding.
Stukenholtz said with the program in place, he’s seen good results.
“I think when you have multiple agencies and when you have the educational part, then when the motoring public sees that there are officers out there on the highways, and especially if they see them making a stop, I think it just kind of raises the awareness and contributes to the overall success of the program,” he said.
Stukenholtz said he believes that although there is still a need for the program, people have making better decisions in recent years with rideshare apps like Uber.
“I think when you take everything together, people go, ‘You know? I’ve had too much to drink, I probably shouldn’t be driving.’ Or even better yet, ‘I’m planning to consume tonight and I’ve made plans ahead of time.’” he said. “I think those are the most successful approaches.”
People can report any impaired drivers they see to the SCSO at 402-443-1000.
“With the holidays,” Stukenholtz said, “don’t ruin them by making a bad decision.”