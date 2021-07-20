Saunders County VFW backpack program sees continued community support

The Saunders County VFW Backpack Program is ready to provide school supplies for families in need this summer.
The program will host a pick-up day on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Club in Wahoo. Families in need of school supplies for their child for the 2021-2022 school year can contact Michelle Libal at 402-429-8933 or Amber Pelan at 402-367-8496 to set up a pickup time.
The program benefits all children who live in and attend school in Saunders County.
Libal, 44, said she has participated in and helped lead the program her entire life. The program began over 20 years ago using leftover funds from the VFW Christmas drive, which her grandfather started.
Thanks to outside donations from local businesses and organizations such as Sid Dillon and the VFW, Libal said the program typically helps anywhere between 125 to 200 children each year.
“We try to help all the kids,” she said. “We haven’t had a year when we haven’t been able to yet, so we’ve been fortunate in that aspect. Last year I think we had 200 kids.”
Younger children in elementary school typically require more school supplies than middle or high-school students, but Libal said there is a healthy mix of children who take part in each year’s program.
Libal works as a victim advocate, so service is something that comes in her nature. She said that quality was instilled upon her by her grandparents from a young age.
“They always instilled in me to give back and to be able to help the less fortunate and I was that way when I was younger,” she said. “I don’t want kids to not have things and so I’ve always been the same way.”
The program has been able to grow sustainably for so long thanks to strong community support, Libal said.
“We don’t go out and ask for money or look for money,” she said. “It’s just something that people give because we’ve been doing it for so many years.”
Libal said the families that receive the supplies are “so appreciative” of the support from the community.
“It’s very positive, but again, I can’t do it without the community support to be able to help us and I can’t do it without the families,” she said.
That support will likely contribute to continued success for the program in the coming years, according to Libal.
“We have a successful program now and we have the support of everybody involved,” she said. “I perceive that we will continue to the donations that we need to continue to see the community support, so I see it continuing.”