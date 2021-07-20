Saunders County VFW backpack program sees continued community support

Libal works as a victim advocate, so service is something that comes in her nature. She said that quality was instilled upon her by her grandparents from a young age.

“They always instilled in me to give back and to be able to help the less fortunate and I was that way when I was younger,” she said. “I don’t want kids to not have things and so I’ve always been the same way.”

The program has been able to grow sustainably for so long thanks to strong community support, Libal said.

“We don’t go out and ask for money or look for money,” she said. “It’s just something that people give because we’ve been doing it for so many years.”

Libal said the families that receive the supplies are “so appreciative” of the support from the community.

“It’s very positive, but again, I can’t do it without the community support to be able to help us and I can’t do it without the families,” she said.

That support will likely contribute to continued success for the program in the coming years, according to Libal.