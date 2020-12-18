Saunders Medical Center preparing for eventual arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

Saunders Medical Center is preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine to reach its facility, even though there isn’t a definitive timeframe for its arrival, according to administrative officials at the hospital.
Jessica Trutna, hospital nurse and infection control manager at Saunders Medical Center, said the only concrete idea of when the hospital will receive the vaccine is based on rumors.
“Everybody’s hearing that Moderna has to get approved and then we expect to get Moderna once they start releasing it,” she said. “So, we’re hoping in the next week or two, we’ll have some vaccine to give.”
In the meantime, Trutna said the medical center has agreed to work with Three Rivers Public Health Department to vaccinate local EMS personnel using the Pfizer-BionNTech vaccine recently distributed to areas across the state.
“We anticipate receiving that soon,” she said.
Once Saunders Medical Center eventually receives the vaccines necessary to begin inoculating staff, it plans to break the approximately 280 healthcare workers at the hospital into three tiers.
“Our people that have contact with COVID-19 patients or are likely to have contact with our COVID-19 patients are our top tier,” she said.
Additionally, anyone who is testing individuals, has had repeated exposures to the virus and the hospital’s long-term care staff shake out the remainder of staff on the top tier of the hospital’s plan.
From there, individuals who have experienced less exposure to the virus, followed by the center’s off-site business office, will receive the vaccine.
Trutna said the ER sees an average of two to three COVID-19 patients each day. She said those individuals typically enter the hospital when experiencing severe symptoms, which ultimately leads to them being transferred to larger facilities for care.
“We tend to keep more of the other types of patients, the acute strokes or the heart patients that the larger facilities do not have room for,” she said. “We vary on our census, we might go from zero for four hours because we discharged or transferred everybody and all of a sudden we have four in a matter of an hour.”
Stacy Sabatka, director of clinics, said the size of the staff across the center, when compared to the hospital’s capacity, underscores the hospital’s need for a vaccine.
“We don’t have large pools of staff to pull in from, so when one of our staff are out because of an exposure or positive COVID-19 diagnosis, it greatly affects how we operate in our clinic or our hospital,” she said.
Sabatka also serves as the incident commander for emergency preparedness. She said the hospital has done an excellent job protecting its staff and mitigating the risk of any potential spread of the virus.
However, she wants to do whatever she can to protect her staff, which means eventually vaccinating those on the frontline.
But, she said that’s just not a reality at the moment.
“I mean, it’s just the fact of the matter and we have to do the best we can and accept it and really educate our staff and reiterate how important they are to our community and state in general,” she said.
Despite being forced to wait for the eventual arrival of the vaccine, Trutna said she expresses hope.
“It’s a light at the end of the tunnel that we’ve been going down for months now,” she said. “Obviously, our tunnel is longer, but I still see this little glimpse of some hope that maybe we’ll have some normalcy.”
