Saunders Medical Center preparing for eventual arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

From there, individuals who have experienced less exposure to the virus, followed by the center’s off-site business office, will receive the vaccine.

Trutna said the ER sees an average of two to three COVID-19 patients each day. She said those individuals typically enter the hospital when experiencing severe symptoms, which ultimately leads to them being transferred to larger facilities for care.

“We tend to keep more of the other types of patients, the acute strokes or the heart patients that the larger facilities do not have room for,” she said. “We vary on our census, we might go from zero for four hours because we discharged or transferred everybody and all of a sudden we have four in a matter of an hour.”

Stacy Sabatka, director of clinics, said the size of the staff across the center, when compared to the hospital’s capacity, underscores the hospital’s need for a vaccine.

“We don’t have large pools of staff to pull in from, so when one of our staff are out because of an exposure or positive COVID-19 diagnosis, it greatly affects how we operate in our clinic or our hospital,” she said.