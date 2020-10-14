Saunders, Washington counties' COVID risk dials increase

The Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has updated the COVID-19 Community Risk Dials for its jurisdiction of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties for the week.
The combined risk dial for the three counties released Wednesday is at 1.63, the same as it was last week. Three Rivers reported a decrease in positive cases.
Saunders County’s risk dial rose to 1.75 due to increased community spread from 1.63 the previous week.
Washington County’s risk dial rose to 1.75 due to an increased number of positive cases from 1.63 the previous week.
Support Local Journalism
Dodge County’s risk dial remains at 1.75 due to a decrease in positive cases.
The main factors considered in the risk dials each week include:
- The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the past three weeks.
- The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the ventilators being utilized by COVID-19 (suspect and confirmed patients).
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of testing in the district and local communities.
- The availability of the health department to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
Officials ask everyone to stay home if you are sick, stay home if you are being tested for COVID-19 and wear a face covering when you are outside your home.
As a reminder 3RPHD updates the community risk dials each Wednesday, and the 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.