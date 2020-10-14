Saunders, Washington counties' COVID risk dials increase

The Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has updated the COVID-19 Community Risk Dials for its jurisdiction of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties for the week.

The combined risk dial for the three counties released Wednesday is at 1.63, the same as it was last week. Three Rivers reported a decrease in positive cases.

Saunders County’s risk dial rose to 1.75 due to increased community spread from 1.63 the previous week.

Washington County’s risk dial rose to 1.75 due to an increased number of positive cases from 1.63 the previous week.

Dodge County’s risk dial remains at 1.75 due to a decrease in positive cases.

The main factors considered in the risk dials each week include: