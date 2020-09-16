Saunders, Washington counties see increase in risk dial

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 Community Risk Dial increased in both Saunders and Washington counties, leading to an overall increase in the jurisdiction’s risk dial.

The jurisdiction’s dial increased to 2 this week, a .25 increase from the 1.75 mark given the previous week.

Dodge County’s risk dial decreased from 1.88 to 1.75 this week due to increased testing, according to a Wednesday press release.

Saunders County jumped from 1.75 to 2 this week due to an increase in cases tied to a large gathering. Since Sept. 8, Saunders County has 110 additional cases of COVID-19.

“We need everyone to do their part and stay home if they are sick, quarantine (and stay home) if they have been around a positive COVID-19 individual and get tested if you or your family member are symptomatic,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, in the press release.

Washington County’s risk dial increased from 1.63 to 2 due to a decrease in contact tracing with a period of 48 hours.

The main factors considered in the risk dials each week include:

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the past three weeks.

The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.

The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the ventilators being utilized by COVID-19 (suspect and confirmed patients).

The presence of community clusters and or community spread.

The availability of testing in the district and local communities.

The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.