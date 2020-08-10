Scattered limbs, uprooted trees across Fremont following consecutive days of storms

There is no fee for the tree disposal site. The city is asking all residents to take responsibility for their tree debris. The site is located on the west side of South Broad Street, just before the Platte River Bridge.

Kevin Popken, owner of Lawngevity Lawn & Tree, said his business has been busy over the last 24 hours clearing debris from the storms.

"Yesterday, the first thing we would do is go through any hazards or anything that is impeding people from being able to get off their property and we take care of that right away," he said. "Now, we'll be going through and doing more thorough cleanup and removal of limbs off people's properties."

Popken, who serves as the president of the Nebraska Arborist Association, said the storms on Sunday and Monday caused moderate damage around the community.

"We've had much worse storms that had trees on houses; I didn't see much of that," he said. "Also just limb breakage and some uprooting, but it was pretty widespread across Fremont from North to South."