Scattered limbs, uprooted trees across Fremont following consecutive days of storms

Consecutive mornings of localized thunder storms accompanied by high winds resulted in widespread tree damage across Fremont.
Paul Fajnam, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley, said a severe thunderstorm warning was placed over the Fremont area around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning.
Early wind estimates from city's municipal airport recorded only around 30 mph, but Fajnam said NWS estimated the damage was closer to around 75 mph based on tree damage.
On Monday, another storm pushed through the area at around 8:30 a.m. Early estimates from that storm show winds measured around 49 mph, according to Fajman.
Those estimates could rise as more data is collected, he said.
Many Fremont residents spent Sunday and Monday cleaning up from an early morning storms.
The Streets Department assisted the city's Parks and Recreation Department in cleaning up affected areas over the weekend, according to Superintendent of Public Services Mark Vyhlidal.
"[We were] picking up tree limbs and opening up streets," he said. "You might need to get a loader or something like that to push the tree limbs off to the side so traffic is allowed."
Vyhlidal said the damage included downed trees, as well as large and small tree limbs that fell as a result of the high winds.
"There's still some cleanup to be done, but it was a little bit of both," he said.
Due to the widespread nature of the tree damage, the City of Fremont announced Sunday that the tree disposal site is open and will remain open this week to allow clean up from the storm. City staff is not able to offer curb side pick-up of branches.
There is no fee for the tree disposal site. The city is asking all residents to take responsibility for their tree debris. The site is located on the west side of South Broad Street, just before the Platte River Bridge.
Kevin Popken, owner of Lawngevity Lawn & Tree, said his business has been busy over the last 24 hours clearing debris from the storms.
"Yesterday, the first thing we would do is go through any hazards or anything that is impeding people from being able to get off their property and we take care of that right away," he said. "Now, we'll be going through and doing more thorough cleanup and removal of limbs off people's properties."
Popken, who serves as the president of the Nebraska Arborist Association, said the storms on Sunday and Monday caused moderate damage around the community.
"We've had much worse storms that had trees on houses; I didn't see much of that," he said. "Also just limb breakage and some uprooting, but it was pretty widespread across Fremont from North to South."
