Scholastic Art and Writing Awards honoring creative students for almost a century

Whether it’s a photo, piece of art or a personal essay, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards gives young creators a chance to have their work recognized.

Since 1923, the Scholastic Awards, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, have honored students with Gold Keys, Silver Keys and Honorable Mentions for their submitted artwork.

Many notable individuals have received a Scholastic Award, including Truman Capote, Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Alan Arkin, Robert Redford, John Lithgow, Stephen King, Ken Burns, Richard Linklater and Amanda Gorman.

“We can say for certain then that a program like (the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards) doesn’t just honor artists,” Jennifer Garner said in a quote on the award’s website. “It creates them. It nurtures them. It gives them permission to shine brighter, to think differently, to be bolder.”

In 2021, almost 230,000 works in 28 different categories were submitted by students across the country.

Art categories include architecture and industrial design, ceramics and glass, comic art, design, digital art, drawing and illustration, editorial cartoon, expanded projects, fashion, film and animation, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture.

The award’s writing categories include critical essay, dramatic script, flash fiction, humor, journalism, novel writing, personal essay and memoir, poetry, science fiction and fantasy and short story.

Any student from seventh to 12th grade who is 13 years of age or older is eligible to submit a work of art or writing for the contest.

This year’s Regional Recognition Ceremony will take place on Feb. 26 in Omaha. The Gold Key winners will go to New York City for the 99th annual national competition this June.

“Our goal at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is to champion this artistic self-expression, support today’s teens in seeing the value in their work and individuality, provide opportunity for recognition, and support young creatives on their path to self-discovery,” Alliance Executive Director Christopher Wisniewski said in a press release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0