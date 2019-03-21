Susan Hartmann did some unusual shopping on Thursday.
And in a less-than-likely place.
With help from Taylor Thiesen, the North Bend woman filled a yellow shopping cart with items for people affected by recent flooding.
Hartmann and Thiesen were among a host of volunteers working in what has become a command and distribution center at North Bend Central High School.
North Bend was deluged with water when a levee at a cutoff ditch 3 miles west of the city breached during the night between March 14 and 15.
Now residents are working together in a massive cleanup effort.
Hartmann and Thiesen were busy Thursday morning helping to fill an order for some much-needed supplies.
“We have a sheet,” Hartmann explained. “They circle what they need and put how many are in their household on the sheet so that way we know not to get just one, but many of the things.”
For this particular order, the two volunteers were gathering bottled water, toilet paper, snacks, trash bags, cleaning supplies, shovels and other items.
The cart was filling quickly.
In small communities where people know each other, the heartache caused by the flooding is personal.
“It just makes me sick,” said Hartmann, a lifelong North Bend resident.
“I got water in my garage and crawl space,” Hartmann added. “I feel extremely lucky. I have neighbors who had water go clear through their house.”
Many homes and businesses were affected by the flooding and residents have coordinated cleanup efforts.
Public Information Officer Nathan Arneal told how the high school has become a centralized command center.
UPS is delivering packages to the art room at the east end of the building.
“People come here to pick up their packages,” Arneal said.
Three Rivers Health Department was giving free tetanus shots in the English room.
A committee, meeting daily in a multipurpose room, includes representatives from several entities such as: the city council, school, Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and a lakes’ community representative.
The North Bend Volunteer Fire Department has had its command center in the new gym, called Tiger Arena, in the west end of the building.
“A couple of them (firefighters) have been sleeping in the new gym,” he said.
Arneal noted that there haven’t been any water rescues, where someone was in danger of drowning, but airboats have been used in evacuations.
He also added that crisis counseling has been offered. Only a few people have come for counseling so far.
“Right now, everybody is still focused on cleanup,” Arneal said.
But on Wednesday, a couple of counselors went door to door, checking on residents.
Work has been taking place in other areas of the school.
Volunteer coordination has been ongoing in the lobby.
Chris Gross-Rhode is serving as volunteer coordinator.
Most volunteers have been from North Bend and surrounding communities. Others have come from Omaha, Lincoln, West Point and Columbus.
“I know we have a number of groups of people who are going to be coming out,” she said. “I expect Friday and Saturday is going to be really busy.”
Residents have brought water-ruined items to the curbs of their homes and volunteers have been taking them to a makeshift dump site on Locust Street.
Many volunteers have helped clean homes and businesses, hauling out junk, scooping mud and doing the heavy lifting as needed.
Volunteers can work in areas where they feel comfortable, Gross-Rhode said.
“If they don’t want to get dirty, if they can’t lift a lot, they can go in the distribution center,” she said. “If they don’t mind putting on the boots and the gloves and doing some hauling and scooping, we’ve got a place for them out there.”
The school’s old gym has become the distribution center, which Arneal has dubbed: “The Donation Depot.” Here, people drop off donations and the adjoining shop area has become a place of distribution.
In the distribution center, Kyle Kelly of Mead Covenant Church was arranging supplies on one of many tables in the gym.
“I’m going to be visiting families to take them lunch and to connect with them and encourage them,” she said.
Not far away, three boys had built a fort out of cardboard boxes.
Peyton Vyhlidal and Marcus Emanuel, both 10 years old, and Hudson Brabec, 9, were eager to talk about their architectural achievement.
“There was a giant pile of boxes so we just decided to move them all out of the way and make a giant box fort,” Peyton said.
Passersby could grab boxes off the top to use as needed.
The young construction crew figured they probably spent 10 minutes building their fort, although no discussion of the project being completed on time or coming in under budget came into play.
All three boys were proud, however, that they’d even found a box with the word “Dream” written on it.
They put that box on the front of their fort.
Volunteers continued to make their way in and out of the school. Outside, there was a line of purple-colored, portable bathrooms not far from another line of bright yellow school buses.
The time will come when students will refill the school, but on Thursday people of various ages were applying any lessons they’d ever learned in compassion and teamwork.