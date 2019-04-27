{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of April 29

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Breaded pork patty, baked potato, vegetable, cheese breadstick, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese sauce, spanish rice, vegetable, fruit, cookie, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, treat, milk.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Breaded pork patty, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Potato ole, spanish rice, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Fiestada pizza, cheese breadstick, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: Track and field day – sack lunch, ham and cheese sandwich, fruit cup, chips, carrots, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets or breaded beef patty sandwich, green beans, peaches, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun or pretzel and yogurt, mixed vegetables, corn, juice, milk.

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or crispito with rice and cheese, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, fruit juice, rice krispy treat, milk.

Thursday: Pasta and meat sauce or burrito with cheese sauce, romaine mix, celery sticks, peaches, breadstick, milk.

Friday: Turkey and cheese sandwich or chicken taquitos, baby carrots, broccoli, fresh strawberries, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Cheeseburger, smiley fries, pork and beans, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Tuesday: Cheese pizza, salad, green beans, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Wednesday: Not available.

Thursday: Not available.

Friday: Not available.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pizza.

Tuesday: Crispitos.

Wednesday: Orange chicken.

Thursday: Macho nacho.

Friday: Chicken fried steak.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mandarin chicken, whole grain fried rice, whole grain egg roll, broccoli.

Tuesday: Crispitos, whole grain breadstick, corn.

Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole grain bun, fries.

Thursday: Chicken sandwiches, chips.

Friday: Deep dish pizza, bar, broccoli.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Chili dog or hot dog, baked beans, potato triangle, homemade chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: French dip sandwich, fries, applesauce, homemade sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Thursday: Hamburger, fries, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, cranberries, roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Hot ham or hot turkey sandwich.

Tuesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.

Wednesday: Taco or fajita.

Thursday: Chef’s choice.

Friday: Pizza.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Rib patty on a bun, potato smiles, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak on a bun, sidewinders, cheesy mixed vegetables, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito, curly fries, broccoli, cheese stick, milk.

Thursday: Chicken strips, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.

Friday: Hot dogs, chips, cottage cheese, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Lasagna rolls, garlic bread, lettuce, pears.

Tuesday: Chicken strips, curly fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Tater tot bar, peas, cookie, peaches.

Thursday: Hot dogs, waffle fries, corn, apricots.

Friday: Hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

