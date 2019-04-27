Lunch menus for the week of April 29
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Breaded pork patty, baked potato, vegetable, cheese breadstick, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese sauce, spanish rice, vegetable, fruit, cookie, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Beef fiestada, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, treat, milk.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Breaded pork patty, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Potato ole, spanish rice, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Fiestada pizza, cheese breadstick, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: Track and field day – sack lunch, ham and cheese sandwich, fruit cup, chips, carrots, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets or breaded beef patty sandwich, green beans, peaches, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun or pretzel and yogurt, mixed vegetables, corn, juice, milk.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or crispito with rice and cheese, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, fruit juice, rice krispy treat, milk.
Thursday: Pasta and meat sauce or burrito with cheese sauce, romaine mix, celery sticks, peaches, breadstick, milk.
Friday: Turkey and cheese sandwich or chicken taquitos, baby carrots, broccoli, fresh strawberries, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Cheeseburger, smiley fries, pork and beans, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Tuesday: Cheese pizza, salad, green beans, peaches, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Wednesday: Not available.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pizza.
Tuesday: Crispitos.
Wednesday: Orange chicken.
Thursday: Macho nacho.
Friday: Chicken fried steak.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mandarin chicken, whole grain fried rice, whole grain egg roll, broccoli.
Tuesday: Crispitos, whole grain breadstick, corn.
Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole grain bun, fries.
Thursday: Chicken sandwiches, chips.
Friday: Deep dish pizza, bar, broccoli.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Chili dog or hot dog, baked beans, potato triangle, homemade chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: French dip sandwich, fries, applesauce, homemade sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Thursday: Hamburger, fries, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, cranberries, roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Hot ham or hot turkey sandwich.
Tuesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger.
Wednesday: Taco or fajita.
Thursday: Chef’s choice.
Friday: Pizza.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Rib patty on a bun, potato smiles, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak on a bun, sidewinders, cheesy mixed vegetables, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito, curly fries, broccoli, cheese stick, milk.
Thursday: Chicken strips, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, milk.
Friday: Hot dogs, chips, cottage cheese, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Lasagna rolls, garlic bread, lettuce, pears.
Tuesday: Chicken strips, curly fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Tater tot bar, peas, cookie, peaches.
Thursday: Hot dogs, waffle fries, corn, apricots.
Friday: Hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, oranges.