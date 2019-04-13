{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of April 15

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, chips, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken taquito, cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: No school.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tots, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Shredded barbecue pork sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Chicken taquito, spanish rice, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: No school.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken soft taco or burrito with cheese sauce, carrots, veggie beans, apple juice, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or macaroni and cheese, oven tri taters, broccoli, strawberry cup, milk.

Wednesday: Deli turkey sandwich or chicken pizza quesadilla, corn, romaine lettuce, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or fiestada, peas, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Friday: Toasted cheese sandwich or pulled pork sandwich, celery sticks and ranch, corn, pears, baked Cheetos, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Chicken taco salad, green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Tuesday: Egg, sausage and cheese on a bun, tater tots, applesauce, orange juice, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pizza.

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak.

Wednesday: Pig in a blanket.

Thursday: Breakfast for lunch.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Deep dish whole grain pizza, peas, cake.

Tuesday: Whole grain corn dogs, fries.

Wednesday: Easter dinner.

Thursday: Cook’s choice.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, smiley fries, Rice Krispie treat.

Tuesday: Homemade sloppy joe, tater tots, homemade oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Nacho supremes, green beans, pears, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Roast chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, homemade tea roll.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Crispitos or chef salad.

Tuesday: Pork patty or chicken patty.

Wednesday: Beef blasters or taquitos.

Thursday: Pizza.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, corn, milk.

Tuesday: Pulled pork, chips, coleslaw, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog, french fries, baked beans, milk.

Thursday: Pizza, breadsticks, lettuce salad, milk.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Chicken sandwich, baked beans, fries, peaches.

Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, rice, pears.

Wednesday: Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, fruit fluff.

Thursday: Hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Friday: No school.

