Lunch menus for the week of April 15
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Barbecue shredded pork sandwich, chips, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken taquito, cheese sauce, Spanish rice, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: No school.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, tots, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Shredded barbecue pork sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Chicken taquito, spanish rice, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: No school.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken soft taco or burrito with cheese sauce, carrots, veggie beans, apple juice, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or macaroni and cheese, oven tri taters, broccoli, strawberry cup, milk.
Wednesday: Deli turkey sandwich or chicken pizza quesadilla, corn, romaine lettuce, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun or fiestada, peas, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Friday: Toasted cheese sandwich or pulled pork sandwich, celery sticks and ranch, corn, pears, baked Cheetos, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Chicken taco salad, green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Tuesday: Egg, sausage and cheese on a bun, tater tots, applesauce, orange juice, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pizza.
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak.
Wednesday: Pig in a blanket.
Thursday: Breakfast for lunch.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Deep dish whole grain pizza, peas, cake.
Tuesday: Whole grain corn dogs, fries.
Wednesday: Easter dinner.
Thursday: Cook’s choice.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, smiley fries, Rice Krispie treat.
Tuesday: Homemade sloppy joe, tater tots, homemade oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday: Nacho supremes, green beans, pears, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Roast chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, homemade tea roll.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Crispitos or chef salad.
Tuesday: Pork patty or chicken patty.
Wednesday: Beef blasters or taquitos.
Thursday: Pizza.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, corn, milk.
Tuesday: Pulled pork, chips, coleslaw, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog, french fries, baked beans, milk.
Thursday: Pizza, breadsticks, lettuce salad, milk.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Chicken sandwich, baked beans, fries, peaches.
Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, rice, pears.
Wednesday: Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, fruit fluff.
Thursday: Hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Friday: No school.