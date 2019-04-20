Lunch menus for the week of April 22
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, churro, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, churro, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Corn dog or beef soft taco, potato smiles, romaine lettuce, applesauce cup, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage and syrup or deli ham and cheese, tri tater, mixed fruit, dragon punch, milk.
Thursday: Chicken and biscuit sandwich or beef pizza quesadilla, peas, baby carrots, fresh strawberries, milk.
Friday: Fiestada or taco casserole and chips, peas, oven fries, applesauce, cookie, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Wednesday: Egg-Tac-Go, tater starz, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Thursday: Polish dog on a bun, french fries, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Friday: Chili soup, salad, mandarin oranges, banana chocolate chip muffins, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Tacos.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs.
Friday: Hamburgers.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, peas.
Tuesday: Tacos or taco salad, breadstick, corn.
Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch.
Thursday: Chipotle rice bowl, whole grain breadstick.
Friday: Hot dogs and chili dogs on a whole grain bun, whole grain chips.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Fiestadas, lettuce salad, breadstick.
Wednesday: Homemade sausage gravy or biscuits, hash browns, homemade oatmeal cookie.
Thursday: Homemade chili, grilled cheese, relishes, apple.
Friday: General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple/rice, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Hot dog or polish dog.
Tuesday: Chicken fried or Salisbury steak.
Wednesday: Meatball sub or Mr. Rib.
Thursday: Chef’s choice.
Friday: Senior dinner.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Quesadillas, long john, green beans, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger, salt and pepper fries, baked beans, milk.
Wednesday: Corn dogs, baked beans, juice, milk.
Thursday: Chinese buffet, oriental rice, vegetables, fortune cookie.
Friday: Fiestada pizza, churro, mexicorn, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.
Wednesday: Chicken, bacon and ranch pizza, breadstick, lettuce, peaches.
Thursday: Philly sandwich, tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.
Friday: Crispito, refried beans, corn, tropical fruit.