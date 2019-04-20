{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of April 22

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, churro, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, churro, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Corn dog or beef soft taco, potato smiles, romaine lettuce, applesauce cup, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage and syrup or deli ham and cheese, tri tater, mixed fruit, dragon punch, milk.

Thursday: Chicken and biscuit sandwich or beef pizza quesadilla, peas, baby carrots, fresh strawberries, milk.

Friday: Fiestada or taco casserole and chips, peas, oven fries, applesauce, cookie, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Wednesday: Egg-Tac-Go, tater starz, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Thursday: Polish dog on a bun, french fries, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Friday: Chili soup, salad, mandarin oranges, banana chocolate chip muffins, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Tacos.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets.

Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs.

Friday: Hamburgers.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, peas.

Tuesday: Tacos or taco salad, breadstick, corn.

Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch.

Thursday: Chipotle rice bowl, whole grain breadstick.

Friday: Hot dogs and chili dogs on a whole grain bun, whole grain chips.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Fiestadas, lettuce salad, breadstick.

Wednesday: Homemade sausage gravy or biscuits, hash browns, homemade oatmeal cookie.

Thursday: Homemade chili, grilled cheese, relishes, apple.

Friday: General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple/rice, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Hot dog or polish dog.

Tuesday: Chicken fried or Salisbury steak.

Wednesday: Meatball sub or Mr. Rib.

Thursday: Chef’s choice.

Friday: Senior dinner.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Quesadillas, long john, green beans, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger, salt and pepper fries, baked beans, milk.

Wednesday: Corn dogs, baked beans, juice, milk.

Thursday: Chinese buffet, oriental rice, vegetables, fortune cookie.

Friday: Fiestada pizza, churro, mexicorn, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.

Wednesday: Chicken, bacon and ranch pizza, breadstick, lettuce, peaches.

Thursday: Philly sandwich, tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.

Friday: Crispito, refried beans, corn, tropical fruit.

