Lunch menus for the week of April 8
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger pizza, carrot, fruit cups, treat, milk.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic bread, yogurt, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, tri tater, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Godfather’s pizza, celery and carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic bread, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza or mini corn dogs, mixed vegetables, peaches, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Taco casserole with chips or hot dog on a bun, corn, broccoli, pears, milk.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or deli ham sandwich, peas, breadstick, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Friday: Cheese pizza or beef soft taco, romaine lettuce, apple, smile fries, pudding cup, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Goulash, green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Tuesday: Toasted cheese sandwich, smiley fries, peaches, tomato soup, fresh fruit, salad bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, cooked broccoli, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit, salad bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Thursday: Barbecue meatballs, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Friday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, baked beans, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Hamburgers.
Tuesday: Mashed potato bowl.
Wednesday: Barbecue sandwich.
Thursday: Chicken noodle casserole.
Friday: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Chicken fajita, whole grain shell, breadstick, corn.
Tuesday: No high school. Elementary – corn dogs, fries, green beans.
Wednesday: Lasagna rollups, whole grain garlic bread, broccoli.
Thursday: Sub sandwiches on a whole grain bun, whole grain chips, cooked carrots.
Friday: Fish bites, fries.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Taco, corn, apple, peanut butter sandwich.
Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, smiley fries, oranges, homemade sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Turkey sub, chips, homemade chocolate chip, cookie.
Thursday: Chicken chunks, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, homemade tea roll.
Friday: Cheese pizza, lettuce salad, breadstick.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs or yogurt and cheese.
Tuesday: Taco or fajita.
Wednesday: Pulled pork.
Thursday: Breakfast for lunch.
Friday: Fish, macaroni and cheese.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Corn dogs, potato circles, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday: Crispitos, curly fries, broccoli, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken strips, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, milk.
Thursday: Sub sandwich, chips, cottage cheese, milk.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken, corn, mashed potatoes, peaches.
Tuesday: Nachos, rice, green beans, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Barbecue rib, tater tots, baked beans, tropical fruit.
Thursday: Turkey wrap, chips, cucumbers, pears.
Friday: Fish sandwich, smiley fries, mixed vegetables, apricots.