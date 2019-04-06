{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of April 8

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger pizza, carrot, fruit cups, treat, milk.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic bread, yogurt, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Hot dog on a bun, tri tater, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Godfather’s pizza, celery and carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic bread, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza or mini corn dogs, mixed vegetables, peaches, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty or deli turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Taco casserole with chips or hot dog on a bun, corn, broccoli, pears, milk.

Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or deli ham sandwich, peas, breadstick, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Friday: Cheese pizza or beef soft taco, romaine lettuce, apple, smile fries, pudding cup, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Goulash, green beans, pineapple, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Tuesday: Toasted cheese sandwich, smiley fries, peaches, tomato soup, fresh fruit, salad bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, cooked broccoli, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit, salad bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Thursday: Barbecue meatballs, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, applesauce, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Friday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, baked beans, fruit and vegetable bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Hamburgers.

Tuesday: Mashed potato bowl.

Wednesday: Barbecue sandwich.

Thursday: Chicken noodle casserole.

Friday: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Chicken fajita, whole grain shell, breadstick, corn.

Tuesday: No high school. Elementary – corn dogs, fries, green beans.

Wednesday: Lasagna rollups, whole grain garlic bread, broccoli.

Thursday: Sub sandwiches on a whole grain bun, whole grain chips, cooked carrots.

Friday: Fish bites, fries.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Taco, corn, apple, peanut butter sandwich.

Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, smiley fries, oranges, homemade sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Turkey sub, chips, homemade chocolate chip, cookie.

Thursday: Chicken chunks, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, homemade tea roll.

Friday: Cheese pizza, lettuce salad, breadstick.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs or yogurt and cheese.

Tuesday: Taco or fajita.

Wednesday: Pulled pork.

Thursday: Breakfast for lunch.

Friday: Fish, macaroni and cheese.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Corn dogs, potato circles, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday: Crispitos, curly fries, broccoli, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken strips, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, milk.

Thursday: Sub sandwich, chips, cottage cheese, milk.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken, corn, mashed potatoes, peaches.

Tuesday: Nachos, rice, green beans, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Barbecue rib, tater tots, baked beans, tropical fruit.

Thursday: Turkey wrap, chips, cucumbers, pears.

Friday: Fish sandwich, smiley fries, mixed vegetables, apricots.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments